QUEENSBURY/INDIAN LAKE — Linda McCane, age 81, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, with her loving daughter and son by her side.

She was a longtime resident of Indian Lake and had more recently moved to Queensbury to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

She loved her job at Indian Lake Central School, where she was employed for 25 years. She served in many positions there, from janitor, cafeteria worker, and secretary. She was involved in many things in the school, including cheerleading coach, decorating the gym with posters, and making sure the girls always looked great and were cheering their hearts out. She was very serious about us girls. Always a perfectionist.

Linda was a wonderful person and was a fabulous baton twirler. She was given a scholarship to go to college for twirling. She taught majorettes to many children in Indian Lake. She participated in every Memorial Day, and Fireman Field Day parades. The majorettes were the best around, competing, and winning 1st place for seven years in a row. She was the first coach to bring fire batons to the area and the first majorettes to do it in the parades (even doing it at the ski tow, up on the hill during the winter carnival). She would do performances for the town, where the majorettes would do different twirling routines, marching to different songs, “left, right” was her saying. People were amazed.

With help from her “son-in-law” Curtis, we fixed up her little house and made her feel at home. Curtis would always fix anything for her, and was always buying her bird feeders, which she loved. (But she hated the darn squirrel that would eat the bird food.) She had quite the collection out her front window.

She loved to go the sporting events watching Megan, Lucas, Caleb playing softball, soccer, and football. She loved to cheer and be loud. She loved dogs, her beloved “Fred” and she was the babysitter “grandma” for Lacey and Gordon, feeding them lots of treats and lots of love.

She was obsessed with collecting cows. Her house is full, and she most recently started collecting gnomes.

She loved her family, all her nieces and nephews. Her walls are covered with pictures of every one of them. She was all about family and loved family reunions and family parties, seeing everyone dancing, laughing, and having fun. She loved her home and always had pretty wreaths outside to go with every holiday.

She truly had a wonderful heart and will truly be missed. She can now be reunited with the love of her life, her husband, “Jimmy”, her sisters: Marlene, Carol, Leona, and brothers: Ab, Jack, Howard, and her niece Kimberly. I hope there having “teatime and coffeetime” and all laughing. They are forever in our hearts.

Linda loved her kids: Jimmy (Karen) and Monica (Curtis), they were her everything. Jimmy came for lunch every day and made her sandwich, and Monica and her mother were inseparable. They were always together. A bond that will never be broken. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Megan and Lucas McCane; and her “bonus grandchildren”: Blaike and Caleb Condon; a brother-in-law, Edwin Meade; and sister-in-law, Faye (Ronald) Blanchard; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon.

Burial will be in Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.

