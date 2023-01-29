 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linda May Howard

Linda May Howard

Jan. 24, 1950—Jan. 21, 2023

MILTON — Linda May Howard, 72, of Milton, peacefully passed away Jan. 21, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House with her family by her side.

She was the wife of the late Calvin Coolidge Howard, Jr., and mother of Rebekah Boyle.

A private Celebration of Life will take place in New York per the family’s wishes.

For full obituary, please visit www.minorfh.com.

