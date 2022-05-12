May 26, 1947—May 9, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Linda Mae (Wood) Plummer, went into the arms of Our Lord, after a very courageous battle with cancer. Linda had lived on many years after her prognosis with a strong will and for the love of her family. We were all very fortunate to have this time with her.

Linda was born on May 26, 1947 to Joseph, Sr. and Lorraine (Ormsby) Wood, who lived in South Queensbury in an actual basement, newly built for a future establishment. It later became the Army/Navy Store on Dix Avenue.

Linda was the oldest of seven children. As the oldest, she had taken care of her youngest siblings when they were babies.

Linda graduated from Queensbury High School in 1965.

Linda worked as a young woman at Sears and Roebuck, where she was known to bring her little shadow of a sister, Carol Lee.

Linda was married for 37 years to her late ex-husband, Albert Plummer, where she went on to have her family of five sons: Scott, Chris, Brian Patrick and Nicolas. Having five boys kept her plenty busy, needless to say. She was a wonderful, compassionate and caring mamma.

When her youngest boys were little, she worked for Clearview Janitorial with her sister, Joann and her brother Tim. Her oldest son, Scott, was a built-in sitter for his brothers and for that she was grateful.

After raising her family, Linda had a career as the Opening Receptionist and Office Manager for Adirondack Nautilus in Queensbury, where she worked for over 17 years before retiring.

After being retired, Linda fully enjoyed her grandchildren, which there are eight of. Linda was a wonderful seamstress, crocheter and knitter and has made some beautiful things for people. She loved these talents, she would tell you were acquired by her late mother, Lorraine.

Linda was known to be a woman of class, being a very good dresser and everything needed to match. Her personability was more reserved and was sweet in nature. Linda opened her home to all visitors for coffee, donuts, etc, and no one left empty handed. She always had a bag full of goodies to send you out with before you left.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sons, Brian Plummer and Christopher Plummer; her brother, Ed Wood, Sr., and her sister, Carol (Wood) Cagle

Linda is survived by her sons: Scott Plummer, Patrick (Jessica) Plummer and Nicolas (Rachel) Plummer; her sisters and brothers: Joann (Wood) St. John, Joseph T. Wood, Jr., Tim (Melissa) Wood, and Kim Sue Wood; her grandchildren: Mikayla, Bryan, Emma, Olivia. Lucy, Aliza, Patrick, and Thomas; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the Park in Hudson Falls.

Friends are invited to gather to share memories after the Mass at the home of her son, Scott at 1 Mohican Terrace in Hudson Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.