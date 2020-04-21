Aug. 23, 1947 — April 17, 2020
WARRENSBURG — Linda M. Wheeler, 72, of Stacy Street, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Aug. 23, 1947 in New York, New York, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Marie (Reed) Gearing.
She was a familiar face around the area and worked at The Garrison in Lake George for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Moffitt of North Creek; her sisters, Susan Matos of Warrensburg and Patricia Kaminski of Long Island; her grandchildren, Morgan Beswick, and Moriah Frasier; her great-granddaughter, Baileigh Beswick; her nephew, Brian Tabano and his wife, Delia, and their children, Dominique and Jayce Tabano; and her niece, Kathryn Calandrino.
Due to the recent social distancing requirements, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted at the convenience of her family.
