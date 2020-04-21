× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Aug. 23, 1947 — April 17, 2020

WARRENSBURG — Linda M. Wheeler, 72, of Stacy Street, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Aug. 23, 1947 in New York, New York, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Marie (Reed) Gearing.

She was a familiar face around the area and worked at The Garrison in Lake George for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Moffitt of North Creek; her sisters, Susan Matos of Warrensburg and Patricia Kaminski of Long Island; her grandchildren, Morgan Beswick, and Moriah Frasier; her great-granddaughter, Baileigh Beswick; her nephew, Brian Tabano and his wife, Delia, and their children, Dominique and Jayce Tabano; and her niece, Kathryn Calandrino.

Due to the recent social distancing requirements, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted at the convenience of her family.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Wheeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.