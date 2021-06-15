Sept. 21, 1955—June 11, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Linda M. Goodman, 65, a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, passed away on June 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born September 21, 1955 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Elizabeth (Keays) Davis and the late Howard Davis.

She was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1974.

Linda was one of seven children and was proud to have grown up in a large family with her siblings. She was a very talented and creative woman. Linda loved making things and could put just about anything together with a little hot glue and tape. An avid thriftier, Linda loved going to churches and yards sales to discover its treasures.

Linda’s greatest joy was her loved ones, especially her grandchildren.

Besides her father, Linda was predeceased by her brothers: Craig W. Davis and Mark S. Davis and a niece, Audrey J. Seymour.