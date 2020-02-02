Nov. 25, 1942 — Jan. 30, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Linda M. Clark, 77, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Fort Edward, on Nov. 25, 1942, she was a daughter of the late James W. and Lillian M. (Varney) Caprood.
Linda was employed by Glens Falls Hospital for 42 years until her retirement.
She was a loving mother to her children and a beloved grandmother. Linda cherished her animals, especially Treavor and Daisy. She sold miniature dollhouses and was the proprietor of Linda’s Miniatures. She enjoyed the outdoors, specifically camping and fishing. She also enjoyed garage sales, playing Bingo, gambling, and visiting casinos.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, Harold “Snooky” Clark and her brother, Brian Caprood.
She is survived by her children, Patti Ann (Peter) Heslin of Queensbury, Jody (Toni) Clark of Glens Falls, Jamie (fiancée, Kimberly Griffin) Clark of Queensbury, Joel (Jen) Clark of Lake George, and Vincent Anthony Oliveri, II of Lake George; her longtime companion, Bruce Durham Sr. of Hudson Falls; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Caprood of Hudson Falls; her sisters, Ellen Czyladen of Hudson Falls and Lillian Potter of Las Vegas, Nevada; her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy (Alonzo ‘Bub’) Clark and Sandy Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Regan Denny Stafford, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Burial will be in Pine View Cemetery in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the DSI team, especially Linda’s nurse, Betty, and the T6 and ICU wings of Glens Falls Hospital for the compassionate care given to Linda.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.