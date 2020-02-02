Nov. 25, 1942 — Jan. 30, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Linda M. Clark, 77, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Fort Edward, on Nov. 25, 1942, she was a daughter of the late James W. and Lillian M. (Varney) Caprood.

Linda was employed by Glens Falls Hospital for 42 years until her retirement.

She was a loving mother to her children and a beloved grandmother. Linda cherished her animals, especially Treavor and Daisy. She sold miniature dollhouses and was the proprietor of Linda’s Miniatures. She enjoyed the outdoors, specifically camping and fishing. She also enjoyed garage sales, playing Bingo, gambling, and visiting casinos.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, Harold “Snooky” Clark and her brother, Brian Caprood.