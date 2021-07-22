Dec. 29, 1955—March 19, 2020

VENICE, FL — Linda Louise Rizzi of Venice, FL left this life on March 19, 2020.

Linda graced this world on December 29, 1955, in Brooklyn, NY to Evelyn and John Spillane. She was one of five children.

Linda Lou was a kind soul and would always lend a helping hand. She went on to have a fulfilling career as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Linda loved to sing and dance to all kinds of music. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Linda Lou held many titles in her life, but the ones that meant the most to her were those of mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her spouse Vincent Rizzi; and former husband William Healy. As well as by her children: Alicia Kelley (Gerard Gagne), William Healy (Ashley Mollica), and Christpher Healy. As well as by her grandchildren: Vincent Oliveri IV (Claire Dacko) and Joseph Kelley. Linda also leaves behind her siblings: Jacqueline Schmid (Robert Schmid), John Spillane, Phillip Spillane and Joyce Spillane; as well as by many nieces and nephews. Linda is preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and John Spillane, Sr.

A Memorial Mass will be held in a Linda’s honor July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holy Mother and Child Parish, located at 323 Lake Avenue, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider making a donation in Linda’s honor to Holy Mother and Child Parish.