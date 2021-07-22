Dec. 29, 1955—March 19, 2020
VENICE, FL — Linda Louise Rizzi of Venice, FL left this life on March 19, 2020.
Linda graced this world on December 29, 1955, in Brooklyn, NY to Evelyn and John Spillane. She was one of five children.
Linda Lou was a kind soul and would always lend a helping hand. She went on to have a fulfilling career as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Linda loved to sing and dance to all kinds of music. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Linda Lou held many titles in her life, but the ones that meant the most to her were those of mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her spouse Vincent Rizzi; and former husband William Healy. As well as by her children: Alicia Kelley (Gerard Gagne), William Healy (Ashley Mollica), and Christpher Healy. As well as by her grandchildren: Vincent Oliveri IV (Claire Dacko) and Joseph Kelley. Linda also leaves behind her siblings: Jacqueline Schmid (Robert Schmid), John Spillane, Phillip Spillane and Joyce Spillane; as well as by many nieces and nephews. Linda is preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and John Spillane, Sr.
A Memorial Mass will be held in a Linda’s honor July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holy Mother and Child Parish, located at 323 Lake Avenue, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider making a donation in Linda’s honor to Holy Mother and Child Parish.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.