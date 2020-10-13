Linda Lou Sturges

Linda is survived by her husband, Ronald Sturges; her children: Mauricea Anderson and her fiance, John Schultz of Glens Falls and David Stevens of Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Ryan Rabine, Cody Beckwith, Damian Stevens and his mother, Lucy Dingee, Kayla and Dillon Stevens and their mother, Melissa Rushlow; her great-granddaughter, Chloe Rabine; her niece-Goddaughter, Brandi St. John; her two special “adopted granddaughters”: Nikki Pope and Tabitha Farrar; many nieces and nephews; her brothers: Francis C. (Sonny) Russell, Jr. and his wife, Laurie, Keith Russell and his wife, Jodi, Darrell Russell; her sister, Shelley Stepan and her husband, Richard; her sister-in-law, Dawn Russell; and her aunt, Ann Didio who was more like a sister, due to seven months difference in their ages. Also surviving, her husband’s family: Ed (Marie) Fox, Donald (Dawn) Sturges and Mary (Warren) Lincoln. Her former husbands and fathers of her children: Robert Anderson and Dennis Stevens. Her special friends: Dianne Winchell, Yvonne Ferillo, Barb, Jakie Smith and Sandy Wilson; her two “furry” children: Angel and Maddie and so many friends we cannot list them all.