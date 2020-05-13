× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

June 19, 1950 — May 10, 2020

QUEENSBURY – Linda Lee Bartlett passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 after a brave four-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born on June 19, 1950 in Washington, D.C., as the oldest daughter of Theodore and Ima Grimm.

Linda grew up and attended schools in Falls Church, Virginia, later moving to New York with her husband. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and pretty good golfer (3 holes in one). She retired from Hannaford after 14 years to spend more time with family following the birth of her first grandchild.

Linda cared for and loved her family with all her heart. Besides her father, she was predeceased by her sister Marsha.

Linda is survived by her mother, Ima Grimm of Queensbury; her loving husband of 51 years, Clayton Bartlett of Queensbury; her children, Clayton Bartlett (Kelly Preece) of Boulder, Colorado and Lisa Ingram (Stephen) of Hudson Falls; the loves and light of her life were her grandchildren, Emma Rae and Henry Stephen. Additionally, she is survived by her nephew, Shannon Grimm (Sarah) of Purcellville, Virginia and several other nephews, nieces, and cousins.