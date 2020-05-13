June 19, 1950 — May 10, 2020
QUEENSBURY – Linda Lee Bartlett passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 after a brave four-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was born on June 19, 1950 in Washington, D.C., as the oldest daughter of Theodore and Ima Grimm.
Linda grew up and attended schools in Falls Church, Virginia, later moving to New York with her husband. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and pretty good golfer (3 holes in one). She retired from Hannaford after 14 years to spend more time with family following the birth of her first grandchild.
Linda cared for and loved her family with all her heart. Besides her father, she was predeceased by her sister Marsha.
Linda is survived by her mother, Ima Grimm of Queensbury; her loving husband of 51 years, Clayton Bartlett of Queensbury; her children, Clayton Bartlett (Kelly Preece) of Boulder, Colorado and Lisa Ingram (Stephen) of Hudson Falls; the loves and light of her life were her grandchildren, Emma Rae and Henry Stephen. Additionally, she is survived by her nephew, Shannon Grimm (Sarah) of Purcellville, Virginia and several other nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Linda’s family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the devoted staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, especially Dr. Stoutenburg. Thank you to all the nurses at Fort Hudson and High Peaks Hospice. Thank you to Dr. Tedesco.
To Linda’s great hockey buddies in section Q: she says thank you for your acts of kindness and friendship. Go Thunder!Per Linda’s wishes, there will be no service or calling hours.
Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
