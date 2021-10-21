Linda Labas

1949-2021

GRANVILLE — Linda Theresa Ann Labas peacefully passed away after a long chronic illness October 2, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born in Manhattan, NY in August 1949, she was raised as the daughter of the late Charles and Rose Mary Corbett, formerly of South Granville, NY. Linda graduated from Granville High School with the Class of 1967. She attended St. Catherine’s School in Albany, NY where she specialized in child care.

Linda is predeceased by her husband Michael J. Labas, Jr. They were married in October 1971. They lived and raised their young family in Wells, VT, Red Hook, Whitehall, and Greenwich, NY before settling back home in Granville, NY. She is survived by their children: Michael Labas, Nicola Labas, John G. Labas (Hollie) and Mary Catherine Labas (Doug Williams). Linda was blessed by and found great joy in being a grandmother “Meme” to: Vincent, Johnathon, Lucas, Gabriel, Elias, and Catherine Rose. They enjoyed special time with Meme after school, during overnight stays, baking special treats, and having private conversations shared only between “Meme” and her grandchildren. Her little dog Peaches, Linda’s companion and guardian, has been very quiet mourning the loss of her “Linda”.

She is survived by her sisters: Catherine Archambault, Margaret Unsell, Patricia Corbett and Elizabeth (David) Wickerham; also sister-in-law to: Cynthia (Stephen) Baldino, Mary (Tom) Cosey, Bernadette (Patrick) Maloney, John R. Labas, Stephen Labas, and Paul Labas. Many nieces, nephews; and friends will also cherish their memories of Linda.

In addition to raising her family, Linda was employed over the years by ARC, Washington County Social Services, and private home care services. She was very involved and concerned with the well-being of others. Linda loved flowers, and had a special talent in floral arrangement. She enjoyed playing the organ, holiday decorating and singing with her beautiful soprano voice. Linda’s famous “Pascha” Easter bread was always a hit. Linda and Mike were happiest hosting a gathering, cooking up food to share, and spending quality time with family and friends.

This beautiful month of October 2021 marks Linda’s passing and a special wedding anniversary for Linda and Mike. They are finally reunited for their “50th”, dancing in the moonlight, watching down over us all! We share their Peace and Rest knowing they are together again in “Paradise” as promised by our Lord.

The family wishes to extend great appreciation and heartfelt thanks to all who cared for Linda throughout her illness: her daughter Mary Catherine, the Hemodialysis Unit at Rutland Hospital, Granville Rescue Squad, Granville Family Health, Glens Falls Hospital, Granville Senior Shuttle, Washington County Social Services, Fort Hudson Health Services, Sarina Gibson, and the dedicated drivers who transported Linda to dialysis through ice, snow, and sunshine. We are grateful to her neighbors and friends for their kindness and compassion shared to Linda recently.

We invite family and friends to services arranged through the Robert M. King Funeral Home of Granville, NY. No calling hours.

Service will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Granville, NY. Burial at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Granville NY. In lieu of flowers we suggest donating to a charity of your choice.