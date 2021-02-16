 Skip to main content
Linda L. Lyng
July 31, 1946—Feb. 11, 2021

THURMAN—Linda L. Lyng, 74, of Glen Athol Road, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her home following a courageous two year battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by her loving family. Born July 31, 1946 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John and Mabel (Munger) McKittrick.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Hudson Falls Central School.

She married Frederick D. Lyng May 23, 1965 and enjoyed 25 years together until his untimely passing in 1990.

Linda worked at the Sagamore Resort for 25 faithful years until her retirement.

Her favorite joy in life was her family, extended family, her dog Buddy, and cat Ariel. She was always the life/sanity of the many gatherings she hosted. She also enjoyed her weekly dart league, playing for Mac’s Bar for many years.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Frederick Lyng, Sr.

She is survived by her beloved companion of 29 years, Cecil Squires of Thurman; five children: Jenny Clark of Hudson Falls, Brenda Greenlaw and her husband Bruno of South Glens Falls, Stacy Keith and her husband Henry of Warrensburg, Fred Lyng, Jr., and his wife Becky of Fort Edward, and April Lyng of Hudson Falls; two stepsons: Shane Squires and Michael Squires; grandchildren: Shawn Clark, Josh Clark, Justin Clark, Mikki Lyng, Tabby Peck, Devin Greenlaw, Christa Keith, Nate Keith, Zack Wall, and Caitlin Wall; sister-in-law, Linda Dalbey; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; 17 grandcats; three granddogs; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Linda’s family from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 6 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Andrews, Pastor of the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will be conducted in the spring in Reynolds Cemetery, Thurman.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.

