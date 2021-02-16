July 31, 1946—Feb. 11, 2021

THURMAN—Linda L. Lyng, 74, of Glen Athol Road, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her home following a courageous two year battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by her loving family. Born July 31, 1946 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John and Mabel (Munger) McKittrick.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Hudson Falls Central School.

She married Frederick D. Lyng May 23, 1965 and enjoyed 25 years together until his untimely passing in 1990.

Linda worked at the Sagamore Resort for 25 faithful years until her retirement.

Her favorite joy in life was her family, extended family, her dog Buddy, and cat Ariel. She was always the life/sanity of the many gatherings she hosted. She also enjoyed her weekly dart league, playing for Mac’s Bar for many years.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Frederick Lyng, Sr.