HUDSON FALLS — After a long illness, Linda L. Freebern, 83, of Hudson Falls went with the angels on October 17, 2021, from Slate Valley Center with her family by her side.

Linda was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Richard E. Freebern, her parents Francis and Ruth Bennett of Indian Lake; and her brothers, Donald Bennett (Marion), Jack Bennett (Kitty), Ernie Bennett (Gail), and Lee Bennett, all of Indian Lake.

She leaves behind two sons: Richard A. Freebern (Marylou) of Hudson Falls, Michael Freebern of Amsterdam; and daughter Victoria Freebern of Hudson Falls; along with grandchildren: Jacob, Aaron and Felisha Freebern of Hudson Falls, Kyla Leyendecker (Casey) of Saratoga, and Brady Hayes of South Glens Falls; and four great-grandchildren: Liam, Payton, Luke, and Dahlia. She was also survived by her sister Mary Jane Freebern of North River; and many nieces and nephews. She was always very close to her sisters-in-law: Joyce, Carol and Tobi.

Linda was a very special woman who spent much of her married life as a homemaker. In the past she was a Sunday School teacher and assisted with the junior choir at her local United Methodist church. She organized a Bring and Take Book Program at the school and was also part of a bowling league that she looked forward to every week for many years. Later in her life you could always find her with her two dogs Tom and Sam, who were always by her side.

Outside of being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she was an advisor, a nurturer, a role model, a cheerleader, a protector, a very best friend, and so much more. She touched everyone she met with her infectious smile, and her trademark sassy humor. We are all forever better for having her in our lives and she will be greatly missed.

Friends may call on Linda’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in North River Cemetery.

