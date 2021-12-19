July 30, 1947—Dec. 17, 2021
ARGYLE — Linda L. Doyle, a beloved mom, sister, grandma and great grandma, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the age of 74.
Linda was born on July 30, 1947. She was a woman who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, spending her time outside surrounded by nature, watching for the treasured hummingbird that may fly by. Linda’s most precious time was spent in conversation with family and friends, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren flourish and grow.
She will always be remembered and loved by her children: Daniel (Peggy) Grover, Tonya Perkins (Tina Christmas) and Brandi Merrow; six grandchildren: and eleven great-grandchildren. Linda will be missed by her brother, Richard Hall and her sister, Dawn Tripp.
Linda is predeceased by her son, Douglas, sisters, Barbara and Jean; her parents, Marion and Arthur.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, NY.
Memorial contributions in memory of Linda may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 449, Salem, NY 12865.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.