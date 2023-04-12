May 19, 1943—April 6, 2023

GLENS FALLS – Linda Kimmey, a longtime resident of Glens Falls, died on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Albany Medical Center. She was 79.

Born in Manhattan on May 19, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Helvi (Holm) Woods.

She was a 1961 graduate of South Glens Falls High School and a member of the United Methodist Church in Queensbury.

Linda was primarily a homemaker, but later in life, she worked at Sutton’s Furniture Store and House of Fabrics, both in Queensbury. Her passion was sewing, and she became a sought-after seamstress and avid quilter. Other pastimes included hiking, camping, and kayaking in the Adirondacks.

Survivors include two children: Scott Kimmey and Heather Bolles, both of Steamboat Springs, CO; a sister, Sandy VanGarderen of Glens Falls; a granddaughter, Ashley Latham; and a nephew, Peter W. VanGarderen of Glens Falls.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Purrs and Paws Cat Shelter, 3857 Route 9L, Lake George, NY 12845.

Arrangements are by Lappeus Funeral Home, Sharon Springs.