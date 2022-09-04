Linda Joy Rofe

Dec. 5, 1951—Sept. 1, 2022

FARMVILLE, VA — Linda Joy Rofe of Farmville, VA passed from this earth on Sept. 1, 2022. Linda was born Dec. 5, 1951 in Silver Springs, MD.

Linda was predeceased by her parents William and Meta Green.

Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years Warren Rofe; daughter, Dr. Amorettte (Aaron) Barber; and their daughter Aurelia; brother, William (Kathi Daly) Green; and their children; a large extended family from coast to coast; and her dearest friends: Heidi and Mark Sengenberger.

Linda was a teacher at Glens Falls School and numerous pre-schools; real estate agent; and she loved to usher at SPAC, Waterworks Players and other venues. She also was a great baker, especially pies, and a faithful dance mom.

Her biggest joy was spending time with her traveling partner and granddaughter Aurelia. But before Aurelia, Linda’s favorite travels were with Warren, Mark and Heidi.

A memorial will be held at the families’ convenience.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Waterworks Players, PO Box 671, Farmville, VA 23901. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.