May 6, 1953 — April 30, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Linda J. Lamica, 66, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Barnwell Nursing and Rehabilitation in Valatie. She was born on May 6, 1953 in Marcy, the daughter of the late Elwood and Isabel (Hall) Jamison. She spent many years as a home health aide. Linda’s hobbies included many different arts and crafts, also crocheting and home décor. Her favorite past time was bingo.
In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, James Lamica and by a brother, Joseph Jamison. Linda is survived by her daughter, Dawn Sims of Glens Falls; her son, Daniel Sims of Florida; a sister, Barbara (Charles) Ingraham of West Glens Falls; two brothers: John Jamison of Glens Falls and Paul Jamison of Balston Spa; her granddaughter, Caitlynne Sims of Glens Falls; grandson, Noah Sims of Fort Edward; granddaughter, Kali-Ann Sims Warrington of Florida; her grandson, Xander Sims of Hudson Falls; along with several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Several people she considered family, including her longtime friend and bingo partner Cynthia Mosher.
Services will be held at a later date to be announced.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
