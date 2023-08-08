Linda J. Kennedy

May 16, 1945 - August 3, 2023

FORT EDWARD – Linda J. Kennedy, 78, a long-time resident of Hudson Falls, passed away Thursday,

August 3, 2023, at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility, with her daughter by her side.

Born on May 16, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Jean (Harrington) Mastrangelo.

Linda graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1963 and the College of New Rochelle in 1967. She taught third grade at Dix Avenue Elementary School and later, the Primary School, in Hudson Falls for 35 years before retiring in 2004.

On June 1, 1968, she married Edward H. Kennedy, and they were happily married for 45 years, until Ed's death in 2013.

Linda cared deeply for her family, friends, and neighbors and her kindness and generosity were peerless.

She always had a smile and never spoke a harsh word. If anyone was ailing or facing hard times, Linda was there with a helping hand or a tin of cookies. Linda made the best pies, gave the best gifts, and was an exceptional mother, aunt, and grandmother. She loved Christmas and for more than 30 years she hosted a Christmas party for her extended family that was a highlight of the season.

After her retirement from teaching, Linda filled her days with gardening, sewing, reading mystery novels, and volunteering. She gave back to her community in countless ways over the years, including by serving as a long-time member of the Church of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Parish Guild, a volunteer gardener at the Hyde Collection, and a member of the Hudson Falls Free Library Board of Trustees.

Linda had many dear friends and enjoyed regular lunches and trips with "the girls." She loved to travel, especially to visit her daughter in California. In earlier years, she made many happy camping trips to Assateague Island in Maryland with her husband and daughter.

Besides her parents and husband, Linda was predeceased by her infant son Patrick; brothers: Peter Mastrangelo, David Mastrangelo, and Edward Mastrangelo; sisters-in-law: Helen Gehan and Katharina Mastrangelo; and brothers-in-law Stanley Anderson and Victor ("Mike") Scripture.

Linda is survived by her daughter Colleen Kennedy, son-in-law John Mounier, grandchildren Charles and Evie Mounier, sister Martha Scripture, sister-in-law Mary Starr Settelmayer, and many nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the dedicated nurses and staff at Fort Hudson who gave wonderful care to Linda in her final years.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, following the calling hours, at the Church of

St. Mary'st. Paul's in Hudson Falls in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

