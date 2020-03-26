Feb. 15, 1962 — March 24, 2020
NORTH HUDSON — Linda J. Gallipoli, 58, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, with her family by her side.
Born in Patterson, New Jersey on Feb. 15, 1962, she was the daughter of John Gamble and the late Anna (Roetman) Gamble.
On Nov. 20, 1982, Linda married Michael Gallipoli in Haledon, New Jersey. They were married by Rev. Dr. Robert E. George.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her mother, Linda was predeceased by her son, Michael Gallipoli; and close friend, Bernie Potter.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Mike of North Hudson; best friend, Sarah “Momma” Potter of North Hudson; her father, John Gamble and his wife Gigi of Brant Lake; her sister, Lori Harrington and her husband Leo of Port Jervis; her children, Dominic and his wife Cerisia, Daniel Gallipoli of Schroon Lake, Erica Michele Gallipoli of Hunting, Vermont, Jessie Lin Gallipoli of Schroon Lake, John Gallipoli of Schroon Lake, and Gina Marie Carbone; grandchildren, Daphney, Lilly Anna, Amelia Jane “Mouse” and Oren-Micha;
At Linda’s request there will be no calling hours or services.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home in Schroon Lake, NY 12870.
To offer online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.