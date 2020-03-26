Feb. 15, 1962 — March 24, 2020

NORTH HUDSON — Linda J. Gallipoli, 58, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, with her family by her side.

Born in Patterson, New Jersey on Feb. 15, 1962, she was the daughter of John Gamble and the late Anna (Roetman) Gamble.

On Nov. 20, 1982, Linda married Michael Gallipoli in Haledon, New Jersey. They were married by Rev. Dr. Robert E. George.

In addition to her mother, Linda was predeceased by her son, Michael Gallipoli; and close friend, Bernie Potter.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Mike of North Hudson; best friend, Sarah “Momma” Potter of North Hudson; her father, John Gamble and his wife Gigi of Brant Lake; her sister, Lori Harrington and her husband Leo of Port Jervis; her children, Dominic and his wife Cerisia, Daniel Gallipoli of Schroon Lake, Erica Michele Gallipoli of Hunting, Vermont, Jessie Lin Gallipoli of Schroon Lake, John Gallipoli of Schroon Lake, and Gina Marie Carbone; grandchildren, Daphney, Lilly Anna, Amelia Jane “Mouse” and Oren-Micha;

At Linda’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.