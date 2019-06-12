Linda J. Barber

December 20, 1943 — June 10, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Linda J. (Salisbury) Barber, a long-time resident of Hudson Falls, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Warren Center in Queensbury, after a long illness.
The oldest daughter of the late Elting and Marjorie (Parker) Salisbury, Linda was born on Dec. 20, 1943 in Brooklyn. The family relocated to Hudson Falls, where Linda graduated from Hudson Falls High School in the class of 1961. There, she met her late husband, Jack Barber (Hudson Falls). They married on Feb. 3, 1962 and remained married for 39 years until Jack passed away unexpectedly in 2001.
Linda loved spending time with her family, especially at their ASSI-9 family golf tournament each August and at their holiday gatherings. She also loved attending musicals, concerts and collecting elephant figurines and carousels. She was part of a bowling league, enjoyed country line-dancing and playing poker. Linda was a civil servant, assisting her community for many years as a poll watcher, crossing guard and scout mother, as well as actively volunteering for organizations such as the Red Cross. She attended the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school. One of her most cherished memories is spending time camping with her family. Linda made friends everywhere she went, always finding joy in connections with others in the places she visited. She has made many lifelong friends through her volunteer efforts, her hobbies and her time in various healthcare facilities over the years.
Linda is survived by her five devoted children, Robin (Barber) Folk of Liverpool, Bob Barber and his wife, Tricia, of Ballston Spa, Kerri Barber and her wife, Nancy Toole, of Saratoga Springs, Kevin Barber and his wife, Hope, of South Glens Falls and James Barber and his wife, Jennifer, of Glens Falls. She is also survived by her loving siblings, Leslie Willis and her husband, Dan, of South Glens Falls, Wendie Dreves and her husband, Dick, of Grand Isle, Vermont, John Salisbury and his wife, Barbara, of Browns Mills, New Jersey, Ed Salisbury and his wife, Sheila, of Hudson Falls and Laura Havens of Oneco, Connecticut. Linda is also survived by her 12 doting grandchildren, Nichole Stewart and her husband, Matt, of South Glens Falls, Meagan Sanko and her husband, Matt, of Northborough, Massachusetts, Jessica Folk of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Adam Barber of South Glens Falls, Sean Barber and his wife, Jacqueline, of Ballston Spa, Cory Folk and his wife, Megan, of Louisville, Kentucky, Aaron Barber of South Glens Falls, Maureen Folk of Liverpool, Kayla Barber of South Glens Falls, Emily Barber, Kate Barber and Jacob Barber of Glens Falls. Additionally, her great-grandchildren, Maeve and Ronan Sanko and Kayleigh and Lauren Stewart; and her sisters-in-law, Etta Barber and Linda Barber; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her deeply; as will her lifelong dear friend, Sharon Fares.
Linda’s family would like to thank the staff at the Warren Center in Queensbury for their care and support.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury, followed by a celebration of Linda’s life at Queensbury Central Fire Company, 17 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carltonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.