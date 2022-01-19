Linda Haner

Jan. 20, 1948 - Jan. 14, 2022

Linda Haner, age 73, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Billerica, MA, to the late Robert and Evelyn (Peaslee) Ray.

Linda graduated from Billerica High School and went on to work in retail at Green Mountain Food Services in Whitehall, NY.

Linda enjoyed flowers, gardens and her family. She was always the first to reach out and help anyone in need.

Linda is survived by her children, Lydia Mallory (Justin), Scott Ray (Stacy), Justin Haner (Melissa); siblings, Donna Cormier (Gary), Edith Banatt, Sharon McLaughlin, Douglas Ray; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with one on the way, and many friends.

She is predeceased in death by her loving husband, Ronald Haner; sister, Brenda Ray and brother, David Ray.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, social distancing as well as wearing of a face mask is recommended.

At the family's request there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.