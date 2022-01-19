Linda Haner
Jan. 20, 1948 - Jan. 14, 2022
Linda Haner, age 73, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Billerica, MA, to the late Robert and Evelyn (Peaslee) Ray.
Linda graduated from Billerica High School and went on to work in retail at Green Mountain Food Services in Whitehall, NY.
Linda enjoyed flowers, gardens and her family. She was always the first to reach out and help anyone in need.
Linda is survived by her children, Lydia Mallory (Justin), Scott Ray (Stacy), Justin Haner (Melissa); siblings, Donna Cormier (Gary), Edith Banatt, Sharon McLaughlin, Douglas Ray; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with one on the way, and many friends.
She is predeceased in death by her loving husband, Ronald Haner; sister, Brenda Ray and brother, David Ray.
Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, social distancing as well as wearing of a face mask is recommended.
At the family's request there will be no calling hours or service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.