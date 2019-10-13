{{featured_button_text}}

May 14, 1948 — Sept. 19, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Linda G. Palmer, 71, a longtime resident of Burke Drive, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at The Pines at Glens Falls.

Born May 14, 1948 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Theodora (French) Palmer.

A graduate of Queensbury High School, Linda worked at Glens Falls Hospital for many years in the cafeteria.

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Pine View Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

