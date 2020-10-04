QUEENSBURY-Linda Evon Hammond, 73, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late William and Evon Garwood. Linda retired from Glens Falls Hospital after thirty plus years of service.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her daughter Danielle Hammond.

She is survived by her son Sean Hammond, of Queensbury, NY; grandson Austin Hammond of Queensbury, NY; granddaughter Makayla Hammond of Queensbury, NY; two sisters: Andrea Bahr of Queensbury, NY and Debbie Hellings of Syracuse, NY, former husband Bernard Hammond of Argyle, NY; nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

A calling hour will be held from 11 to 12 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY with a funeral service to immediately follow at 12 PM at the funeral home. (Seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and a mask is mandatory).

Burial will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery, Glens Falls, NY.

