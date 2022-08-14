Linda Elizabetth Malone

June 21, 1954—Aug. 4, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Linda Elizabeth Malone, 68, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving sisters.

Born June 21, 1954, in Liberty, NY she was the daughter of the late Richard and Moira (Daley) Miller.

She graduated from Livingston Manor Central School in 1972, continuing her education at Powelson Institute obtaining her associate’s degree in 1974.

Linda worked for Genpak in the Customer Service Department in Glens Falls for 12 years. In the beginning of her career, she worked as a Store Manager and in Customer Service at UV Image Experts in Schenectady for 28 years.

She enjoyed long walks, cross-country skiing, and animals.

Left to cherish her memory include her siblings: Susan Miller of Sydney, Australia, Teresa Hupalo of South Glens Falls, Neal Miller and his wife Teresa of Bar Harbor, ME, and Donna Miller of South Glens Falls; niece, Sarah Miller of Rumford, ME; nephew, Peter Miller and his wife Jennifer of Bar Harbor, ME; grand-nephew, Richard of Bar Harbor, ME; grand-niece, Katheryn of Bar Harbor, ME.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial will be at Southside Cemetery following the service.

Memorial donations in Linda’s memory can be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866 or Open-Door Soup Kitchen, 47 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

