Dec. 11, 1952 — March 18, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Linda E. Smith, 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away at her home, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Born on Dec. 11, 1952 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles G. and Leona E. (Russell) Ripley.

After graduating from Whitehall Central School, Linda earned her LPN from McClellan School of Nursing in Cambridge. Following graduation, she began her nursing career at Glens Falls Hospital. While working there as an LPN, she met her future husband and the love of her life, Marvin Smith. On Feb. 25, 1978 they shared their love with family, friends and God at the Wesleyan Church on Ridge Road.

Linda was a hard worker who loved her job at the hospital and most recently for Neighbors, New York.

The center of her life was her family and her faith. She was a member of the Northway Christian Family Church in Queensbury. Linda lived her life according to the Bible, by her beliefs and by the way she treated people and her church activities. At Church, she was part of the Children’s Ministry, and teaching a class on a Sunday of each month.

Linda also loved sharing her past with her family. While growing up, her Grandmother Russell had a huge influence on her life. Linda enjoyed spending time with her and loved sharing stories about their life together.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Faye Irene Ripley.

Those left to grieve include her husband of 42 years, Marvin Smith of Hudson Falls; her daughter, Erika L. Hicks (Bill) of Orange Park, Florida; her grandchildren, Ashley Hicks and Ayden Hicks; two sisters, Mary Lou Petzoldt (Mark) of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Jean Aurillo of South Glens Falls; her brother-in-law, Richard Aurillo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the health crisis, calling hours will be private at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, with burial at Clemons Cemetery in Dresden.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

