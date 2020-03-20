Dec. 11, 1952 — March 18, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Linda E. Smith, 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away at her home, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Born on Dec. 11, 1952 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles G. and Leona E. (Russell) Ripley.

After graduating from Whitehall Central School, Linda earned her LPN from McClellan School of Nursing in Cambridge. Following graduation, she began her nursing career at Glens Falls Hospital. While working there as an LPN, she met her future husband and the love of her life, Marvin Smith. On Feb. 25, 1978 they shared their love with family, friends and God at the Wesleyan Church on Ridge Road.

Linda was a hard worker who loved her job at the hospital and most recently for Neighbors, New York.

The center of her life was her family and her faith. She was a member of the Northway Christian Family Church in Queensbury. Linda lived her life according to the Bible, by her beliefs and by the way she treated people and her church activities. At Church, she was part of the Children’s Ministry, and teaching a class on a Sunday of each month.

