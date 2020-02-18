Sept. 25, 1963 — Feb. 15, 2020
WILTON — Linda (Darrah) Tucker, 56, of Wilton passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer and renal disease.
Born in Saratoga on Sept. 25, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Janet (Corkins) Darrah.
For 30 years, Linda was a skilled seamstress and was the owner of Linda’s Professional Covers, specializing in couch and boat covers. For the last eight years, Linda worked for Moreau Elementary School.
She enjoyed camping, fishing and kayaking. Linda was a proud mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She adored her dog, Cheyanne and her cat, Zoey.
In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her grandson, Ryan Frye.
She is survived by her children, Jackson Tucker, III, Jesse (Tiffany Viger) Tucker, and Saraya (Nicholas) Carlone; her grandchildren, Brendan (Esther Nicholson) Tucker, Dylan Tucker, Caitlin Tucker, Kiley Tucker and Jaden Viger; her brothers, Daniel, Thomas, Kenneth, Mark, Raymond and Eddie Darrah; her former husband, Jackson Tucker, II; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Full Gospel Assembly, 20 Stark Road, Corinth.
Interment will be held in the spring at Gansevoort Cemetery in Gansevoort.
Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to South High Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
