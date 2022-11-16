QUEENSBURY — Linda C. Kintzing, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a short, but courageous battle with cancer.

Born in June of 1946, in Rockville Centre, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Mable (MacMillan) Van Duesen.

Linda worked for 20 years as a regional manager at Bowl New England in Vermont, and after worked an additional 15 years in property management. During this time, she also held several other roles as a Girl Scout Leader for her girls and her son’s biggest fan in all his athletics.

Linda loved to take road trips, whether it was staying local to visit Fort Ticonderoga and Crown Point or to Maine for the ocean air or New Hampshire for the mountains. She looked forward to meeting new people and chatting about the area she was visiting.

In the summertime, Linda could be found in her flower gardens or planning the next family gathering. She enjoyed camping along the Hudson River. In the winter, if she wasn’t sifting through the family’s genealogy, she would be in her workshop making wreaths and decorations for the home. Most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, hearing of all the adventures that they have been on and sharing their pictures. She was most proud to share her birthday with her great-granddaughter, Mikayla.

Besides her parents, Linda is predeceased by her husband, Reese Kintzing; and her brother, Richard Van Duesen

Left to cherish her memory are her son, R.J. (Wendy) Phipps of Beverly, MA; her daughters: Marcia Travis of Riverhead, NY, Jen (Rob) Ashe of Kingsbury, NY; her brothers: William Van Duesen of New York, Neil Van Duesen of Ithaca, NY; grandchildren: Heather (Jose Torres) Lange of Aquebogue, NY, and Johnny (Kim) Travis of Wells, VT; and great-grandchildren: Adrian Torres of Aquebogue, NY, Mikayla Torres of Aquebogue, NY, and John W. Travis of Wells, VT; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A special thank you to High Peaks Hospice. Her granddaughter, Heather, whose unwavering support was so comforting in her final days.

At the request of Linda there will be no calling hours.

A memorial to celebrate Linda will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 380 Glen St., #A, Glens Falls, NY, 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY, 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.