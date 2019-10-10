Linda C. Hamlin

July 28, 1945 — Oct. 8, 2019
NORTH GRANVILLE — Linda Claire Hamlin, 74, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.
Linda was born on July 28, 1945 in California, the daughter of Earle and Klara (Ottseon) Gokey.
She worked for 46 years at Glens Falls Hospital as a ward secretary. She enjoyed traveling. Linda was always up for finding some interesting garage sales. She also enjoyed playing cards and sharing laughs with her sisters. Linda loved her daughter, Teresa, very much, but when her grandchildren were added to her family, life was amazing.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Terrance Hamlin.
Left to treasure her memory is her daughter, Teresa Winch (John) of North Granville; and her grandchildren, Cori (Remi), Hali and Bailey (Maddy) Winch. She is also survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Long (Larry) of Queensbury and Emily Cobb (Bill) of Hague. In addition, she is survived by a sister and special friend, Sharon Bouyea; and Teresa’s non-biological siblings, Michael Long and Danielle Shaw (Jim), all of North Granville.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
