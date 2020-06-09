Linda C. Butler

Linda was known for her kindness and compassion, as well as for her straightforward manner and strong faith. Linda fought with all she had to the very end.

Linda is predeceased by her parents, Richard F. and Mary (Freebern) Cornwall, as well as an infant brother David R. Cornwall, her brother Duane (Dewey) C. Cornwall, her brother Gregory P. Cornwall, her beloved nephew Christian R. Cornwall, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Left to cherish Linda’s memory include her husband, Thomas “Buckshot” Butler; her daughter Vicky Driscoll and her partner, Scott, of Colonie; her daughter, Heather Flanagan and her husband, Gary, of North Creek; her daughter Kiely Knickerbocker and her husband, Gerry, of Johnsburg; her grandson Justin Driscoll and his partner, Jackie, of Canajoharie; her grandson Matthew of Saratoga; her granddaughter Kerri Driscoll and her wife, Melissa, of North Creek; her grandsons Huck and Sawyer Knickerbocker of Johnsburg; her brother, C. Bruce Cornwall and his wife, Patricia, of Culpeper, Virginia; her lifelong best friends, Hilda Alexander and Peggy Lanphear, both of North Creek; as well as several much-loved nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren.