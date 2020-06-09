June 11, 1942 — June 5, 2020
NORTH CREEK — Linda C. Butler passed away at her home, surrounded by her family in the early morning hours of June 5, 2020 after a courageous, hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born June 11, 1942 at Ticonderoga Hospital, she was the daughter of Richard and Mary Cornwall. She attended and graduated from Johnsburg Central School in 1960, continuing her education at Mildred Elley Secretarial School.
Linda married Thomas J. Butler on Oct. 20, 1962. Despite the predictions of many locals who were aware of Tom’s constant antics, they enjoyed 57 happy years together.
Linda retired from the Lake George Park Commission in 2004, where she was employed for many years as an Executive Secretary. She previously worked for ENCON, Gore Mt. Ski Area, and the North Creek National Bank. Linda was a member of the JCS school board for many years, as well as a volunteer for numerous community events throughout the years. She made many lifelong friends through her various employments and activities.
Linda loved traveling, especially enjoying her trips out west with Tom (particularly the time she was cold-nosed by a bison through her car window), and her annual family vacations to Goose Rocks Beach, Maine. She also loved reading, watching the birds, gardening, browsing garage sales and spending time with her family. In recent years, Linda’s greatest joy came from watching over her two youngest grandsons.
Linda was known for her kindness and compassion, as well as for her straightforward manner and strong faith. Linda fought with all she had to the very end.
Linda is predeceased by her parents, Richard F. and Mary (Freebern) Cornwall, as well as an infant brother David R. Cornwall, her brother Duane (Dewey) C. Cornwall, her brother Gregory P. Cornwall, her beloved nephew Christian R. Cornwall, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to cherish Linda’s memory include her husband, Thomas “Buckshot” Butler; her daughter Vicky Driscoll and her partner, Scott, of Colonie; her daughter, Heather Flanagan and her husband, Gary, of North Creek; her daughter Kiely Knickerbocker and her husband, Gerry, of Johnsburg; her grandson Justin Driscoll and his partner, Jackie, of Canajoharie; her grandson Matthew of Saratoga; her granddaughter Kerri Driscoll and her wife, Melissa, of North Creek; her grandsons Huck and Sawyer Knickerbocker of Johnsburg; her brother, C. Bruce Cornwall and his wife, Patricia, of Culpeper, Virginia; her lifelong best friends, Hilda Alexander and Peggy Lanphear, both of North Creek; as well as several much-loved nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren.
Linda’s family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice (especially Nurse Lisa) for their support and guidance during Linda’s final months, as well as Dr. Gillani, Elizabeth, and the entire staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, and Ellen Deprey of HHHN.
At Linda’s request and in her words, “There will be no tears and flapdoodle services.” Linda was generous to a fault, and quietly supported many charities. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Linda’s name to High Peaks Hospice, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Smile Train, St. Joseph’s Indian School, the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, or Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.
