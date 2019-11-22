March 19, 1947 — Nov. 13, 2019
ROTTERDAM — Linda Briggs Larson, 72, a resident of Rotterdam, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Albany Medical Center Hospital.
She was born on March 19, 1947 in Binghamton and was the daughter of Robert D and Helga D. (Briggs) Larson of Queensbury.
Linda was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School and Ripon College. She received a masters of divinity from Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School.
In 1965, she was named Miss Diamond Point.
Besides her parents, who reside in Queensbury, she is survived by her son, Joshua Sessions; her daughter, Janet Sessions; her three grandchildren, Ernest, Warren and Caroline; and two brothers, David and Buck Larson.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com. Donations in Linda’s memory can be made to Equinox, a domestic violence shelter for women and children in Albany County. Online donations can be made via the Equinox website: http://www.equinoxinc.org/.
