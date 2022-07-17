Oct. 18, 1941—July 8, 2022

CLEVERDALE — Linda Beals McCollister—daughter of Lockwood and Gladys Beals, passed away on July 8, 2022. Born in Providence, RI on Oct. 18, 1941, Linda moved to Glens Falls with her family when she was just 10 years old and graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1958 and Colby Junior College in 1960. A longtime resident on Lake George, Linda first came to the Lake as a very young child to visit her grandparents on Warner Bay. Her love for the Lake and her home truly lasted a lifetime. Linda is lovingly remembered for the time she devoted to caring for her children, her mother, her family, her friends and her grandchildren.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years, Mark McCollister as well as her daughter Deborah Kingsley (husband Scott), two granddaughters: Samantha Lynn and Nicole Rae Kingsley of Cleverdale and her son David Brown of Middleton, ID. Linda is predeceased by her parents and sister Marcia Beals Brown.

The family would like to give special thanks to Neighbor’s NY, The Home of the Good Shepherd Memory Care and The Community Hospice for their wonderful care and support through Linda’s illness. Donations in Linda’s memory may be made to the The Home of The Good Shepherd or The Community Hospice.

There will be no calling hours or service. A celebration of life will take place at the convenience of the family.

