December 18, 1957 — May 30, 2019
FORT ANN — Linda Ballard Bearor passed away comfortably on May 30, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital after a battle with lung disease.
Born in Granville on Dec. 18, 1957, of the late Donald and Anne (Cordato) Ballard, she grew up in Comstock and graduated from Fort Ann High School, Class of 1977. Soon after graduation, she married Glenn “Skip” Bearor on July 1, 1978, and enjoyed over 40 years of marriage while residing in Fort Ann for the remainder of her life.
When she was young, Linda worked for some time at Emma Lang Hospital and provided care for many local children through the years who grew up to make a difference in the community and touch the entire world. She believed that loving friends and family were the most important part of life.
Surviving family include children, Chad Bearor, Josh (Christie) Bearor, and Nicole Bearor; siblings, Donald (Karen) Ballard, and Gaye Ballard; grandchildren, Parker, Mackenzie, Logan, Jayden, and Mellissa; nieces and nephews, AnnMarie (Jerry) Cutter, Katie Ballard, Donald (Bria) Ballard Jr., and Dillion Wilson; great nieces and nephews, Kadynce, Evyn, and Irys; and her beloved dog, Rocky-Roo.
She will be missed very much. Linda looks forward to watching over us all while spending time in heaven with her husband, Skip, mother and father, Anne and Donald Ballard, as well as her dear friend, Patricia Nabozny, all of whom she has missed incredibly.
The family would like to thank the staff of Tower 5 at Glens Falls Hospital for their care and dedication, as well as the Fort Ann Rescue Squad and the many friends who have provided support in recent years.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at the Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Department.
Memorial donations can be made to the Fort Ann Fire Department, P.O. Box 305, Fort Ann, NY 12827 or Fort Ann Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 237, Fort Ann, NY 12827.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
