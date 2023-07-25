Jan. 27, 1947—July 5, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Linda B. Zito, 76, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 with her husband, Albert by her side.

She was born on Jan. 27, 1947 in Brooklyn and was the daughter of the late Emanuel and Minnie (Grazofsky) Steinberg.

Linda was a graduate of Deer Park High School on Long Island where she grew up and raised her family.

She was an avid book reader and enjoyed cooking and gardening.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Jimmy Zito, daughter, Traci Boerem, and a sister, Robyn Winston.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Albert Zito of Queensbury; her daughter-in-law, Lynn Zito of South Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Alyssa Hunt (Marcus) of Fort Ann, Brianna Gates (Caleb) of Hartford, James Zito of South Glens Falls, Collin Boerem of Fort Edward; her great-grandchildren: Ellsie and Emery Hunt, Bennett and Brant Gates. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.