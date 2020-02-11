Linda Ann Root

As a young lady, Linda worked as a seamstress, for Century 21, and Woodbury’s Lumber. She retired as a telephone operator from Verizon located in Glens Falls. Linda volunteered her time by crocheting and sewing, making beautiful hats, bears, blankets, and walker bags which she donated to the Glens Falls Hospital C.R. Wood Cancer Center and the Snuggery. Linda also volunteered for more than 10 years at the Wound Healing Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

Linda’s passion was sewing, which was self-taught. She was amazing at it. In addition to sewing and crocheting, Linda enjoyed all types of crafting, her latest was learning one-stroke painting. She was very involved with her four grandchildren when they were younger and was so very proud of all of their accomplishments. Linda as many of you know, was the most kind, caring, down-to-earth, selfless, and funny woman you could ever be so blessed to be with. Her smile and personality could light up a room.