Mar. 10, 1942 — Feb. 6, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Linda Ann Root, 77, of 3 Boulevard, Hudson Falls, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.
Born on March 10, 1942 in Tupper Lake, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Ezra and Beatrice Emma (Labarge) Corneau.
As a young lady, Linda worked as a seamstress, for Century 21, and Woodbury’s Lumber. She retired as a telephone operator from Verizon located in Glens Falls. Linda volunteered her time by crocheting and sewing, making beautiful hats, bears, blankets, and walker bags which she donated to the Glens Falls Hospital C.R. Wood Cancer Center and the Snuggery. Linda also volunteered for over 10 years at the Wound Healing Center at Glens Falls Hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
Linda’s passion was sewing, which was self-taught. She was amazing at it. In addition to sewing and crocheting, Linda enjoyed all types of crafting, her latest was learning one-stroke painting. She was very involved with her four grandchildren when they were younger and was so very proud of all of their accomplishments. Linda as many of you know, was the most kind, caring, down-to-earth, selfless, and funny woman you could ever be so blessed to be with. Her smile and personality could light up a room.
Linda was predeceased by her husband, Thomas John Root in 1995 and her parents, Oscar and Beatrice Corneau.
Surviving are all four children, Steven Root of Longmont, Colorado; Douglas (Cristy) Root of Wichita, Kansas; James (Celina) Root of Clearwater, Florida; Jennifer Root Livingston of South Glens Falls, her four grandchildren, Rachel Root, Kayla Root, Colson Livingston, and Meric Livingston, her three brothers, Gene Corneau, David Corneau, and Don Corneau, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to and may call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Burial will immediately follow at Pine View Cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Linda’s name may consider the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
407 Bay Rd
Queensbury, NY 12804
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.