COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Linda Ann (McEckron) Fabian, 72, passed into the hands of her Lord on Nov. 9, 2019. She wished to convey this message to all who knew her: “I have passed away with only one regret, I did not celebrate each precious day I was given to live. I had three beautiful children whom in turn gave me seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. My husband, Thomas L. Fabian Sr., passed before me in 1989 and was sorely missed.”
Linda is survived by her three children, Thomas L. Fabian Jr. (Chung Un), Tina Daigle (Keith) and Timothy Fabian (Sherry); and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind three sisters, one brother and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours per her wishes. A graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the American Heart Association in her memory.
