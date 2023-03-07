Sept. 4, 1946—March 3, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Linda A. Stiles, 76, of Hudson Falls, passed away on March 3, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born Sept. 4, 1946, in Rutland, VT, she was the daughter of the late Grace (Wilson) and Howard Ranney.

Linda was a 1964 graduate of Argyle Central School. She was a home health aide for Washington County Public Health, retiring after 22 years of service. Linda took great pride in helping her clients and always went the extra mile.

On June 29, 1968, Linda married the love of her life, Harold Stiles. Linda and Harold moved to Hudson Falls, where they set down roots and raised their daughter, Stacy. They were married 50 wonderful years before his passing on Nov. 3, 2018.

For many years, she took loving care of her late husband Harold. Linda enjoyed spending time with the family animals and watching Hallmark movies. She was a cherished member of the Fort Ann United Protestant Church. Linda will always be remembered for her generosity.

The center of her life was her family. Linda thought the sun rose and set with her grandchildren, Tessa and William and her daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Bill. She treasured her family above all else. Her happiest moments were spent with them.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, Harold Stiles; her father and mother-in-law, Ralph “Junior” and Freida (Ackley) Stiles of Fort Ann; and her brother-in-law, Joseph Brindise.

Left to carry on her memory is her daughter, Stacy Camp and her husband, Bill of Fort Ann; her two grandchildren: Tessa Olivia Camp and William Edward Camp, Jr.; her brothers and sisters: George and Bev Ranney, Sarah Ranney, Donna and David McFadden, Judy and Bruce Knowles, Becky and Ken Coats, Marylou Ranney and Rick Freebern and Jennifer and Jim McAnally; her sister-in-law, Paulette Brindise; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved cat, Angel.

Friends may call on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A memorial service will be conducted Friday, at 6 p.m., following the calling hours, officiated by Pastor David Asel from the Fort Ann Protestant Church.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Food Pantry at Corner Stone Bible Church, PO Box 245, Fort Ann, NY 12827. Please ensure all donations are designated to the food pantry, specified in your memo.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff on Tower 6 in Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.