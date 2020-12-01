Oct. 20, 1947—Nov. 28, 2020

BOLTON LANDING—Linda A. Case 73, formerly of Brant Lake and currently Bolton Landing and Siesta Key, FL went to be with the Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at The Pines at Glens Falls, NY. Linda was born in Providence, RI on October 20, 1947 to E. Leslie and Laura F. (Goff) Archibald, prior residents of Hague.

Linda attended Hague Central School for several years before moving to New Jersey where she graduated from Leonia High School. Realizing a “dream come true” to return to the Adirondacks that she and her family loved so much, she and her husband Bob returned to the area purchasing a cabin in early 1990’s. Following her husband’s retirement in NJ, they moved to Brant Lake in 2003, and Bolton in 2014.

Linda was an office/ billing manager for several medical practices when living in Oakland, NJ. She had previously worked in the corporate world as an executive secretary/ administrative assistant with CPC/Best Foods Intl., Metaframe Corporation, a subsidiary of Mattel, and ABC Record and Tapes. After returning to the North Country, she enjoyed working as a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker King George Realty in Bolton where she treasured all the long lasting friendships made with helping people find “their special place in the Adks”.