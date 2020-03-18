May 13, 1930 — March 14, 2020

PENSACOLA, FL — Lillian Stillwell Buice, 89, of Pensacola, Florida passed away March 14, 2020. She was born May 13, 1930 in Glens Falls to Burnette and Augustine Stillwell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings; and her stepdaughter, Ginger Buice.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. William R. Buice; children, David Murphy, Kristen Eckleberry (Brian); stepchildren, Suzanne Morgan (Ron), Bonnie Allison (Sam) and Carla Reinlie (Dick); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Barrancas National Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date when it is safe for all to gather.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online to www.fcfhs.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Buice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.