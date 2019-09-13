June 27, 1925 — Sept. 11, 2019
GREENFIELD — Lillian R. Casola, 94, of Greenfield, formerly of Whitehall and Queensbury, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1925 in Bronx, the daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Lunstedt) Smith.
Lillian enjoyed traveling all over the world, including Europe, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Virgin Islands, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
She was dedicated to her family and to her community. Lillian administered and taught a free preschool program, the Preschool Incentive Program, (PIP) for 25 years, served as a docent and researcher at Chapman Historical Museum in Glens Falls for 12 years, volunteered with the Red Cross and Big Brothers/Big Sisters and a past member of Dresden Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. Lillian also participated in an archeological dig in Whitehall with Dr. Starbuck.
Lillian owned and operated the Silver Diner in Whitehall for 17 years with her son and business partner, Kenneth, and co-authored Glens Falls People and Places during her tenure at the Chapman.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Vito (William) Joseph Casola; and by her son, Peter Michael Casola.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth H. Casola and his wife, Theresa C. Casola, of Greenfield; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Casola of Glens Falls; grandchildren, Anne Casola of Glens Falls, Peter M. Casola and his wife, Shelby, of Oneonta, Holly Hensel and her husband, Brian, of Manassas, Virginia, Claire Gaudreau and her husband, Kyle, of Oakland, California and Christopher Casola and his wife, Dawn, of South Glens Falls; and by her great-grandchildren, Oliver Hensel of Manassas, Virginia, Benjamin Casola of Oneonta, Alexander Casola of Oneonta, Finnegan Casola of South Glens Falls and Lincoln Casola of South Glens Falls.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Burial will follow in Clemons Cemetery, Dresden.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001; or www.alzfdn.org in memory of Lillian.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
