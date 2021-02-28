Lillian "Mickey" A. Michels

June 1, 1938—Feb. 19, 2021

GLENS FALLS — On Friday, February 19, 2021, Lillian “Mickey” Ann Michels, beloved friend and family member, passed away at the age of 82. Mickey was born on June 1, 1938, to Charles and Lillian (Moore) Michels in Rochester, NY.

She was a quick study, a great storyteller, and she loved learning about the world around her. She started reading at the age of one and was forever a student of literature. It was her love, and she was dedicated to sharing this passion with others.

She graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School in Rochester. Mickey received her BS in Library Science and Elementary Education from SUNY Geneseo in 1960 and an MA in Library Science from the University of Denver in 1965.