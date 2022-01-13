Lillian Loretta Noxon
April 22, 1918—Jan. 10, 2022
SCHROON LAKE — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lillian Loretta Noxon, 103, residing at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, NY on Jan. 10, 2022.
Lillian was born April 22, 1918, in Winooski, VT where her parents Wilfrid and Claudia Poolet resided at the time. She lived in Witherbee, NY after her father took a job in the iron mines there. At the age of seventeen, she married Clarence Hemon Noxon of Schroon Lake, NY living there for over 80 years. Widowed after 52 years. At the age of 98, she moved to the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Lillian spent many years as an excellent waitress, at the Terrace Restaurant and the Crawford House, both in Schroon Lake. She was a lifelong knitter making thousands of items, especially baby sweaters.
Lillian outlived 10 brothers and sisters and her oldest son Charles (Billy) Noxon. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
She is survived by a son, Paul of Ballston Spa, NY; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home and will be announced in The Post-Star at a future date. For online condolences visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.