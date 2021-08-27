Lillian "Joann" Russo
Dec. 13, 1932 - Aug. 24, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Lillian "Joann" Russo, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.
Born December 13, 1932, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Florence (Bunker) Shaw.
On March 23, 1948, Joann married the love of her life Ralph Russo, Jr. They were married for 66 years before his passing on February 7, 2015.
Joann and Ralph were the owners and operators of the Gourmet Restaurant on Rt. 9 in Queensbury for seventeen years. Joann was also the Dining Room Manager at the Georgian for many years.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking, baking, watching birds, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joann was predeceased by her siblings, Stanley Shaw, Jenny Durkin, and Darwin Pelkey.
Left to cherish Joann's memory include her son, Anthony Russo and wife Jodie, and their daughter, Lilyan, of NC; her son, Rodney Russo and wife Kari, and their children: Colby and Ridge, of Lake George; her son, Ralph Russo III and wife Noreen, and their children: Rachel, Lisa (Craig), Joe (Andrea), of Queensbury; her daughter, Valerie Cunningham and husband John, their daughter Cheryl Dupuis, and her husband Jim, of Glens Falls; as well as her great-grandchildren: Christopher, Samantha, Tyler, Kyle, Mikayla, Kobi, and Carmella; sister, Lois Shaw; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Joann's request calling hours will be private.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Joann's memory can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Joann's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.