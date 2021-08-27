Lillian "Joann" Russo

Dec. 13, 1932 - Aug. 24, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Lillian "Joann" Russo, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born December 13, 1932, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Florence (Bunker) Shaw.

On March 23, 1948, Joann married the love of her life Ralph Russo, Jr. They were married for 66 years before his passing on February 7, 2015.

Joann and Ralph were the owners and operators of the Gourmet Restaurant on Rt. 9 in Queensbury for seventeen years. Joann was also the Dining Room Manager at the Georgian for many years.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking, baking, watching birds, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joann was predeceased by her siblings, Stanley Shaw, Jenny Durkin, and Darwin Pelkey.