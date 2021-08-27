 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lillian "Joann" Russo
0 entries

Lillian "Joann" Russo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lillian "Joann" Russo

Lillian "Joann" Russo

Dec. 13, 1932 - Aug. 24, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Lillian "Joann" Russo, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born December 13, 1932, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Florence (Bunker) Shaw.

On March 23, 1948, Joann married the love of her life Ralph Russo, Jr. They were married for 66 years before his passing on February 7, 2015.

Joann and Ralph were the owners and operators of the Gourmet Restaurant on Rt. 9 in Queensbury for seventeen years. Joann was also the Dining Room Manager at the Georgian for many years.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking, baking, watching birds, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joann was predeceased by her siblings, Stanley Shaw, Jenny Durkin, and Darwin Pelkey.

Left to cherish Joann's memory include her son, Anthony Russo and wife Jodie, and their daughter, Lilyan, of NC; her son, Rodney Russo and wife Kari, and their children: Colby and Ridge, of Lake George; her son, Ralph Russo III and wife Noreen, and their children: Rachel, Lisa (Craig), Joe (Andrea), of Queensbury; her daughter, Valerie Cunningham and husband John, their daughter Cheryl Dupuis, and her husband Jim, of Glens Falls; as well as her great-grandchildren: Christopher, Samantha, Tyler, Kyle, Mikayla, Kobi, and Carmella; sister, Lois Shaw; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Joann's request calling hours will be private.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Joann's memory can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Joann's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out this skateboarding dog and his owner

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News