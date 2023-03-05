April 3, 1928—March 3, 2023

BALLSTON SPA — Lillian (Boyce) Hathaway, 94, most recently of Ballston Spa, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 3, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Spencer and Loretta Cox Boyce, Sr.

Lil worked at Glens Falls Insurance Company before marrying the love of her life, Donald Hathaway. She spent the next several years raising her four children, who were her everything. Lil loved children and worked in the cafeteria at Schuylerville Central School for many years. She also enjoyed working at Saratoga Race Course as a White Cap for many summers.

Lil leaves behind her husband, Donald Hathaway, Sr. They were fortunate to be able to celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary Feb. 21, 2023 at home with her family, before succumbing to a brief illness.

Lil was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She will be missed by so many who have been touched by her generosity and love.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers: Spencer, Jr., Elmer, and Edward Boyce; and her granddaughter Alexa Rai Ciuffetelli.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Hathaway, Sr. of Ballston Spa; her children: Donald (Tilly) Hathaway, Jr. of Schuylerville, Laurie (Tony) Ciuffetelli of Wilton, James (Brandie) Hathaway of Ballston Spa, and Patty Veronezi of Burnt Hills; brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Hathaway of Saratoga Springs; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Ed Gailor of Groton, CT; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; as well as several nieces and nephews who were very special to her.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Notre Dame-Visitation Church in Schuylerville. Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY.

A special thank you to our hospice nurse Maura for the care and love she gave our family over the last week.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.