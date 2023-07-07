March 13, 1924—July 4, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Lillian B. Nicolson, 99, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, with members of her loving family by her side.

Born March 13, 1924, in Oneonta, NY, she was the daughter of William J. and Jennie M. (Roscoe) Blanchard.

She graduated from Oneonta High School and went on to study music at the Crane School of Music at Potsdam State Teachers College. She earned an MS in elementary education at SUNY Oswego. She was the Vocal Music Director in the Bainbridge, NY Central School system before coming to Queensbury, where she taught first grade and special reading in the Queensbury School District.

Lil met her future husband Ralph at a college dance, and it was love at first sight. They wrote to each other every day during the war and were married as soon as he returned home. At the time of his death in 2019, they had been married for 73 wonderful years.

Lil and Ralph honeymooned in Lake George, and decided to make their home in the area, moving to Queensbury in the early 1950s. A longtime member of Christ Church United Methodist, Lillian served as President of the Women’s Society of Christian Services, chaired the Social Concerns Commission, taught church school and served for two years as the Co-Chairperson of the annual Christmas Tea. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Glens Falls League of Women Voters, Liberty House, and Literacy Volunteers of Glens Falls.

She and Ralph co-founded the Glens Falls Area Habitat for Humanity affiliate in 1992 and were actively involved in the construction of the early homes. This small affiliate grew over the years into what is now the Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.

In retirement Lil and Ralph enjoyed travelling around the U.S. in their motor home, and spent 22 delightful winters in Okeechobee, FL. Lil was an excellent bridge player; one of their first activities when they moved into Woodlawn Commons Independent Living in Saratoga Springs was to start a bridge club there. They also enjoyed Big Band and Modern Western Square Dancing. Lillian had a lifelong love of music and sang and played the piano beautifully.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Ralph H. Nicolson of Saratoga Springs, NY and her brother, Herbert W. Blanchard, of Oneonta, NY.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Amy Kida (Jonathan Thron); her son, Craig W. (Kim); three grandchildren: Jennifer (Jon), Kazuya Kida and Dhyana Kida; two great-grandchildren: Blair Uhouse and Brooks Uhouse; two nieces: Susan Blanchard and Johna Smith; and three great-nephews: Jake Smith, Bill Smith and Ben Smith.

A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls, NY on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington or Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls.

Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.