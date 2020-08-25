July 4, 1925 — Aug. 21, 2020

Lilas M. “Punk” Bean, 95, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Warren Center.

Born July 4, 1925 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of the late Paul and Beatrice (Johnson) Stark.

She graduated from Fort Ann High School.

On Feb. 15, 1944 Lilas married the love of her life, Harold Bean at the South Glens Falls Methodist Church by the Rev. Robertson. They were married 56 years before his passing Nov. 30, 2000.

Punk was a member of the First Baptist Church in South Glens Falls and later in Glens Falls.

She retired from Glens Falls Hospital after 20 plus years as a physical therapist.

Punk was a strong, stubborn women that worked hard her whole life to provide for her family. Her life was centered around her family and she did not understand the word “moderation” when it came to us. Whether it was Christmas, a birthday or just a family party, she would show up with an abundance of food and gifts.

She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, butterflies, and Punk’s greatest joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her face would light up at just the mention of their names.