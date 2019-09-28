April 8, 1923 — Sept. 25, 2019
CORINTH – Lila Sanfilippo, 96, of Angel Road, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs with her loving family by her side.
Born on April 8, 1923 in Mille San Marco, Sicily, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Filomena (Messina) Todaro.
Lila graduated from New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn in 1940.
She married Frank P. Sanfilippo on Dec. 5, 1942 in Brooklyn and the couple resided first in Brooklyn and then in Long Island for many years before moving to Corinth for their retirement. He passed away March 8, 1994 following 51 years of marriage.
Lila was employed as a secretary for several years for the Northport School System until her retirement. She also helped with her husband’s printing business, helping print several local newspapers over the years.
She was a longtime Jehovah’s Witness, and attended the Huntington and Saratoga Springs congregations and currently was attending the Kingdom Hall in Wilton.
Lila loved playing tennis, going swing dancing, shopping, scrabble, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one great-grandson, Nicholas Mosca.
Survivors include two daughters, Rosalie Mosca (George Sr.) of Corinth and Phyllis Sanfilippo (Harold Langhammer) of Madison, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Frank Mosca (Leslie) of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, George Mosca Jr. (Michelle) of Corinth, Teresa Van Tassell (Evan) of Live Oak, Florida, Garth Langhammer (Tamara) of Brooklyn, Wisconsin and Gavin Langhammer of Madison, Wisconsin; eight great-grandchildren, Jovanni, Hannah, Carlos, Jude, Charlie, Noah, Evan, and Treise; and two siblings, Jack Todaro (Maria) of Florida and Catherine Fichter of Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 4299 Route 50, Saratoga Springs.
A committal service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wesley Health Care Center and The Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care given to Lila during her stay.
The family suggests that memorials take the form of donations to Angel Names, PO Box 423, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
