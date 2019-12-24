QUEENSBURY — Lewis P. Pollack “Lew”, 75, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Born in Martins Ferry, Ohio Lew was the son of the late Michael Pollack and Ann Engelmeier. Lew is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda Pollack who he affectionately called, “The love of his life”.

Lew was predeceased by his son, Kevin Pollack and two great grandchildren.

Lew served eight years in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. After returning home, he was employed as a correctional officer for New York State for over 30 years before his retirement. In his early years, Lew loved fishing and hunting. In his later years, Lew enjoyed golfing with his wife and friends. Above all Lew loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Lew is survived by his daughters, Melissa Hall (Thomas) and Michele Nanni (Darren). He was the loving “Papa” to Alexis, Katie, Kim, Austin, Justin and three great grandsons. He is also survived by his siblings, Mag Woods (Doug) and Mike Pollack.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.

