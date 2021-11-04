Nov. 13, 1933—Nov. 2, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Lewis J. Ross, 87, of Golf Course Road, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Born November 13, 1933 in Bolton Landing, he was the son of the late Walter and Madeline (Burgess) Ross.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Bolton Central School.

Lew enlisted in the United States Air Force in in 1955 and proudly served his country as an aircraft mechanic overseas in Labrador, Newfoundland, and eventually the Philippines until his honorable discharge in 1965.

He worked for New York State Department of Transportation for 25 years, retiring as Foreman in the sign shop.

Besides spending time with his family, Lew enjoyed socializing with his many friends at the local watering holes.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl Russell; his brother, Walter “Sonny” Ross, and two sisters, Iva Reed and Jessie Brauser.

He is survived by his beloved wife 66 years, Frances Ross of Warrensburg; his children: Lewis “Jay” Ross of Warrensburg, Robert Ross of Warrensburg; two granddaughters: Stephanie LaMountain of Glens Falls and Shannon Parsons of NC; great-grandchildren: Holden and Quinn LaMountain and Colton and Walker Parsons; two sisters: Marjorie Duggan and Audrey Varnum, both of Bolton Landing; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call on Lew’s family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to Celebrate his Life will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will follow in Warrensburg Cemetery.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.