Lewis H. Goldberg

July 18, 1942—Aug. 6, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, NM — Lewis passed away from Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia. He moved to Albuquerque seven years ago, so Barbara and her supportive husband, Allan, could care for him.
Lewis was raised in Bolton Landing and Glens Falls. He was the son of Morris and Dora Goldberg who predeceased him.
He was a devoted father to Marc Goldberg (Lila) and David Gold. He cherished his three grandsons: Hudson, Hunter and Hayden Goldberg. He is also survived by his caretaker and younger sister, Barbara Brumer (Allan). He leaves many cousins and wonderful friends he met during a fantastic career. He was a “Great Guy”.
