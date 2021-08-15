 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lewis H. Goldberg
0 entries

Lewis H. Goldberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

July 18, 1942—Aug. 6, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — Lewis passed away from Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia. He moved to Albuquerque seven years ago, so Barbara and her supportive husband, Allan, could care for him.

Lewis was raised in Bolton Landing and Glens Falls. He was the son of Morris and Dora Goldberg who predeceased him.

He was a devoted father to Marc Goldberg (Lila) and David Gold. He cherished his three grandsons: Hudson, Hunter and Hayden Goldberg. He is also survived by his caretaker and younger sister, Barbara Brumer (Allan). He leaves many cousins and wonderful friends he met during a fantastic career. He was a “Great Guy”.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you shouldn't wrap your leftovers in foil

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News