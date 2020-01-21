Levi C. Mosher

Born on Sept. 8, 1932 in Thurman, New York, he was the son of the late Fannie Galusha and Louis Mosher Sr. He attended Johnsburg Central School and owned his own business, L Mosher and Sons Logging, which allowed him and his sons to work side by side for many years. After leaving the logging business, Levi was employed by E Galusha & Sons LLC. The years he spent working with the Galusha’s brought many happy years doing something he loved and being close to extended family until he had to give this passion up at the age of 84. Levi was a man who enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with friends and family when he wasn’t working. He was a logger and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling with friends and family. He had a true passion for pony pulling and going to fairs. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle “Trike” with his family. He also enjoyed the casino. These are the things that kept Levi happy and occupied after losing his wife. Levi was very compassionate and had a big heart for animals big and small. He enjoyed sneaking treats and table scraps to his K-9 friends Snoopy, Tippy and Jasmin.